Marine police seize tanker, diesel worth RM1.6m in Pasir Puteh, Kelantan

KOTA BARU, Dec 17 ― The Marine Police Third Region team here seized a tanker with diesel worth an estimated RM1.6 million in Tok Bali, Pasir Puteh yesterday.

Marine Police Third Region commander ACP Norzaid Muhammad Said said the seizure was conducted at a jetty in Tok Bali after receiving information from the public.

“Checks revealed that the vessel had been there since 5 pm and was suspected to have conducted a diesel transfer from its tanks using a rubber pipe to three tanks on land.

“The distance of the transfer was 150 metres and the tanker was believed to be owned by a local company,” he said in a statement.

Norzaid said further inspections revealed three tanks filled with diesel suspected to have been moved from the tanker that was at the jetty.

“We discovered the tanks had no documentation or permits regarding the transfer of diesel. Also, nine of the tanker’s crew, aged 25 to 41, including three Indonesians, were detained for further investigations,” he said.

According to him, based on the verbal statement of the ship’s captain, 6,000 litres of diesel were pumped into the tanks and would be sold at RM1 per litre.

He said the marine police then contacted the Kelantan Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) for the ship’s stock declaration to determine the actual amount of diesel on the tanker.

“The marine police suspected that it was an offence under the Supply Control Act 1961 and issued a warrant to search and seize a total of 70,231 litres of diesel and equipment worth RM100,000, and the tanker worth RM1.5 million.

The case will be handed over to the Kelantan KPDNHEP for further investigation,” he said. ― Bernama