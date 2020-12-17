DBKL to allocate reduced Budget of RM2.653b for 2021, says mayor

KL mayor Datuk Mahadi Che Ngah says DBKL is allocating RM2.653 billion for Budget 2021 to implement various initiatives for the well-being and prosperity of city dwellers. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 ― Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) is allocating RM2.653 billion for Budget 2021 to implement various initiatives for the well-being and prosperity of city dwellers, says its mayor Datuk Mahadi Che Ngah.

However, the Budget is less than this year’s allocation of RM2.972 billion as DBKL is also affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mahadi said the Budget themed, ‘Sayangi Kuala Lumpur, Kota Sejahtera’, comprised RM1.762 billion (66.4 per cent) for operating expenditure and RM891 million (33.6 per cent) for development expenditure.

“In ensuring the road and drainage infrastructure is in the best condition, DBKL provides over RM392 million for projects related to road, river, slope and drainage throughout the city.

“This Budget also focuses on several projects to overcome flash floods in the federal capital with an allocation of nearly RM130 million,” he said when tabling the Budget, here, today.

Mahadi said RM68 million would be for repairs and maintenance of Public Housing and People’s Housing Projects involving general, electrical, mechanical and lift works as well as cleaning contracts.

“To meet the needs of low-income residents, DBKL allocates RM30 million for the council homes in Kampung Sungai Udang, Segambut,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said, DBKL aimed to reduce the intensity of greenhouse gas emission up to 70 per cent by 2030 by using solar energy for its buildings starting from the end of next year and electrical power for the GO KL bus service.

It has also allocated RM8.7 million for public health and COVID-19 prevention programmes.

Mahadi said the projected revenue for 2021 was expected to drop by almost 22 per cent to RM1.964 billion from RM2.523 billion this year.

“Budget 2021 proves that DBKL is always sensitive to and concerned with the needs, welfare and well-being of city dwellers, in line with our new tagline, #klbandarku and #klbandaruntuksemua,” he added. ― Bernama