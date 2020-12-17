Cops: Investigation paper on pig waste pollution in Sungai Kereh in final stage

Seberang Perai Utara district police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said that police had opened the investigation paper on the case on November 19 after receiving a police report from the director of the Penang Irrigation and Drainage Department regarding the pollution. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

TASEK GELUGOR, Dec 17 ― Police are in the final stage of completing an investigation paper on pollution in Sungai Kereh, here, which is believed to be due to the release of pig farm effluent, before it is submitted to the deputy public prosecutor's office for further action.

Seberang Perai Utara district police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said that police had opened the investigation paper on the case on Nov 19 after receiving a police report from the director of the Penang Irrigation and Drainage Department regarding the pollution.

“We opened the investigation paper and to date as many as 50 individuals including representatives of the agencies involved, pig breeders, residents and paddy farmers in the area have recorded their statements.

“The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) forensic team also collected water samples in Sungai Kereh, last week and I understand that the Department of Environment also did the same (collecting river water samples) to detect whether there is pig DNA. Samples from eight pig farms have been identified in the pollution problem,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

He said that all the samples taken by the PDRM forensic team were sent to the Chemistry Department in Petaling Jaya, Selangor, and the results are expected to be known in the near future.

Noorzainy said that police also expect the investigation paper to be completed within a week as information and laboratory results have yet to be obtained.

“Police are currently in the process of receiving and obtaining all data and reports from relevant parties, especially several government agencies, to complete the investigation paper,” he said, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 430 of the Penal Code.

Yesterday, the special task force led by former director-general of the National Solid Waste Management Department, Datuk Dr Nadzri Yahaya, paid a surprise visit to check on the condition of Sungai Kereh and the pig farms in Kampung Selamat.

The committee set up by the Ministry of Environment and Water (Kasa) was instructed to resolve the issue of pollution due to pig farm effluent in the river, which has haunted the local population for the past 40 years. ― Bernama