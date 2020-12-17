Air Selangor: Water supply to Sabak Bernam fully restored

Water supply to all 38 areas has been fully restored as of 2am this morning. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 — Water supply to all 38 areas in Sabak Bernam which experienced scheduled water disruption since yesterday following works to replace and install valves has been fully restored at 2am this morning.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) corporate communications head Elina Baseri said the company thanked consumers for their patience and cooperation during the disruption period.

“Consumers can obtain official information on water supply disruption via Air Selangor official channels namely Air Selangor application, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Air Selangor website at www.airselangor.com,” she said in a statement today. — Bernama