Water supply to 38 areas in Sabak Bernam to be restored tomorrow morning

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 — The water supply to 38 areas in Sabak Bernam, Selangor, which experienced a 16-hour scheduled disruption from 10am today, is expected to be restored starting at 2am tomorrow.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd corporate communications head Elina Baseri said the water supply will be restored after the completion of work to replace six valves at Jalan Besar Belia, Sungai Panjang and install a new valve at Parit 13, Sungai Panjang, which is expected at 8pm today.

Among the affected areas are Bagan BNO, Jalan Taman Pusara, Pekan Sekinchan, Jalan Sabak Bernam Transport Department, Simpang Lima Hala Laut, Bagan Sungai Besar, Pantai Redang, Bagan Terap, Sabak Police Station, Sungai Haji Dorani, Taman Aman, Taman Bakti, Taman Harmoni, Parit 7 Sungai Leman, Jalan Kalabakan, Sungai Lang Growth Centre and Pekan Sabak.

For more information, consumers can visit the Air Selangor website at www.airselangor.com as well as refer to all its official communication channels, such as the Air Selangor application, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter or contact Air Selangor Contact Centre at 15300. — Bernama