Don’t be fooled, sec-gen’s Facebook account is fake, says ministry

Communications and Multimedia Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohammad Mentek at his office in Putrajaya, November 4, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 — The Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM) advised the public to be vigilant and not to be fooled with the existence of a fake Facebook account under the name of Mohammad bin Mentek complete with picture of the ministry’s secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohammad Mentek.

KKMM, in a statement today, said that reports were lodged with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission and CyberSecurity Malaysia (CSM) on the matter.

The official Facebook account link of the ministry secretary-general is https://www.facebook.com/mohammad.binmentek.

“The ministry will constantly address the spread of false news and fake accounts to ensure that the public interest remains protected,” it said.

It also advised social media users to be smart and concerned by checking and verifying first from official sources. — Bernama