Report: 427 workers at glove maker Kossan’s facility in Klang test positive for Covid-19

Malaysiakini, citing RHB Research and TA Securities Research, said the Covid-19 cases had been detected during the screening of about 7,000 workers at the Kossan facility in Meru, Klang that was conducted from December 4 to 10. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 — A total of 427 workers, including eight Malaysians, of glove manufacturer Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd have been infected with Covid-19, reported Malaysiakini today.

The online news portal said Kossan had briefed its investors on the matter, adding that all the infected workers were asymptomatic.

Malaysiakini, citing RHB Research and TA Securities Research, said the cases had been detected during the screening of about 7,000 workers at the Kossan facility in Meru, Klang that was conducted from December 4 to 10.

It also reported that the facility will resume operations in stages from December 20, and that close contacts of the infected will be isolated and tested for a second time today and tomorrow..

Results of the secondary tests should be known on December 18.

The company also reportedly plans to test 20 per cent of its workers every two weeks as a safety precaution.

Kossan is the fourth public-listed glove manufacturer to face Covid-19 infections amongst its workers, coming after Top Glove, Hartalega and Careplus.

Yesterday saw 1,772 new Covid-19 cases in the country, with three deaths.