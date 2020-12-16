New MB tables RM1.215b for Perak’s Budget 2021; all 59 state reps to get RM200,000 each

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad speaks during a press conference at Jubli Hall Kuala Kangsar December 10, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Dec 16 — Perak has been allocated RM1.215 billion to spend next year, newly appointed Mentri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad said today when tabling the state Budget 2021.

He said RM430 million is allocated for development expenditure and RM785.1 million for the management cost.

“The theme ‘Perak Resilient, Sustainable and Inclusive’ continues to be the theme for the next year’s Budget.

“The decision to continue the same theme is to show the focus of the state government in continuing the development planning that has been implemented this year,” he said in the state legislative assembly.

Saarani said his state government is focusing on initiatives to improve the infrastructure facilities.

“For that purpose, we have allocated RM290.4 million to the departments responsible for handling this matter.

“A total of RM169.8 will be given to the Works Department for the development of new projects and also for upgrading the existing infrastructures.

“While the Department of Irrigation and Drainage will receive a 2.6 per cent increased allocation of RM113.3 million as compared to this year,” he said.

To ensure the best governance and service delivery, Saarani said the state has allocated a total of RM785.1 million from the budget for the operating expenditures of all the state departments and agencies.

Saarani said that the state also allocates RM26.7 million to Perak Housing and Property Board (LPHP).

While for the Department of Agriculture, Saarani said that they will receive an allocation of RM24.2 million for management expenditures and RM8.0 million for development.

“This allocation is specifically for Crop Industry Development, Agricultural Technology Enhancement, Human Capital Development and Agro-based Industry Development,” he said.

“For the purpose of livestock development, the state has allocated RM22.5 million to the Department of Veterinary Services and RM2 million for the Fisheries Department,” he added.

Saarani also said the state is focused on maintaining environmental sustainability and allocated RM48.8 million next year for the matter.

He added RM7.0 million has been allocated to stimulate the growth of the entrepreneurial sector in the state.

“Also the Entrepreneur Fund program will be continued with the allocation of RM5.0 million in 2021, which is expected to benefit about 300 entrepreneurs,” he said.

Saarani said that the state has allocated a total of RM99.6 million to enhance an Islamic religious programme known as syumul syiar.

He also said RM84.3 million is set aside for human capital development in Perak, of which RM54.9 million will cover school education, while RM29.4 million for higher education.

Meanwhile for the social development and welfare of the people, Saarani said the state allocated RM83.9 million.

“Among others the fund will be used for programmes under the State Welfare Department and also for food box programmes and Perak Prihatin Card aid,” he said.

Saarani also said the state is targeting around three to five million tourists next year as the Covid-19 cases are now being controlled and vaccine were also approved.

“For the rehabilitation efforts and maximizing the potential of the tourism industry, the state has allocated RM25.9 million for the purpose,” he said.

“Meanwhile, for the management of Non-Muslim Affairs, which includes construction and renovation of non-Muslim houses of worship, the state government has allocated RM10 million under this program,” he added.

To appreciate the service contributed by the civil servant, Saarani said the state will provide a Special Financial Assistance equivalent to a month’s salary, which will be paid at the end of December.

“The payment of RM1,000 is also extended to all untrained backup teachers, I’dadi teachers, Thanawi teachers, Islamic kindergarten teacher, Tok Batin and part-time workers,” he added.

Lastly, Saarani also said that all 59 Perak assemblymen will be given RM200,000 each to carry out their service in their respective consistency.