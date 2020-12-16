Malaysia ranked 62 out of 189 countries in UNDP’s Human Development Index

The report titled ‘The Next Frontier: Human Development in the Anthropocene’ provided details on how Malaysia has developed over the last 30 years. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 — The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) launched its Human Development Report 2020 earlier today, which saw Malaysia scoring 0.810 in the Human Development Index (HDI), putting the country in the high classification tier.

The report titled “The Next Frontier: Human Development in the Anthropocene” provided details on how Malaysia has developed over the last 30 years.

“Between 1990 and 2019, Malaysia’s HDI value increased from 0.643 to 0.810, an increase of 26 per cent.

“For the same period, life expectancy at birth for Malaysians increased by 5.3 years, mean years of schooling increased by 3.8 years, and expected years of schooling increased by 3.9 years.

“Malaysia’s Gross National Income (GNI) per capita increased by about 177.3 per cent between 1990 and 2019,” the international organisation wrote in a press release.

The Human Development Report relies on data that measures a nation’s health, education, and standards of living alongside two more elements, a country’s carbon dioxide emissions and its material footprint.

It added that the index will present how the sustainable development environment shifts, if both people's well-being and the earth were central to determining the advancement of humanity.