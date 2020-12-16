Govt urged to set up special foundation to empower people with disabilties

PAS vice-president Idris Ahmad speaks at the 62th PAS Muktamar in Pengkalan Chepa, Kelantan, June 3, 2016. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 — It is recommended that a special foundation be established by the government to empower people with disabilities (PwD) said Senator Idris Ahmad.

He said apart from acting as a medium to channel aid to the group, this foundation could also be a platform for the disabled to carry out activities to improve their lives.

“We want them to be empowered just like Senator Ras Adiba Radzi, the PwD representative in the Senate. It is important to set up this foundation so that any assistance, funds or contributions can be channeled directly to them as many are sympathetic and concerned about this group.

“... and this foundation should be managed by the group themselves because they would understand those in a similar predicament better,” he told the Dewan Negara today.

He said the existing National Council for PwD needs to be improved to ensure that the welfare of the group in the rural areas are taken care of and they too should be given the opportunity to participate in the council.

He said it was important to include the group in the council to allow them to express their views and raise issues that affect them. — Bernama