Prosecution to amend forfeiture notice against Jho Low’s father

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 — The prosecution in the forfeiture case against Tan Sri Larry Low Hock Peng, the father of the fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho or Jho Low, told the High Court today that it intended to amend the notice of motion to forfeit more than RM48 million in his bank accounts.

Deputy public prosecutor Syafinaz Shabudin informed Judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan amendments had to be made after the prosecution noticed that there was a repetition of the sentence in the first paragraph and information regarding the two banks involved was not included in the notice.

“The two bank branches that are not included are RHB Bank KLCC branch and Maybank Plaza MWE branch, Georgetown, Penang.

She also requested for a new date to enable the prosecution to make some amendments for the motion of notice to be gazetted.

“After the motion is gazetted, we will invite any interested third parties to appear in court to claim the money,” she said.

On July 19, last year, Mohamed Zaini allowed the prosecution’s application to forfeit the money, which was in Larry Low’s seven bank accounts after no third party turned up in court to claim the funds.

However, it was believed that the government has yet to take ownership of the monies, allegedly related to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal.

Mohamed Zaini set January 22 next year for case management on the progress of the amendment to the notice of motion.

Meanwhile, Syafinaz said that until today Larry Low had never appointed any lawyer to represent him in the forfeiture proceedings.

It was reported that authorities are still trying to locate Larry Low, his wife Goh Gaik Ewe and Jho Low to assist in 1MDB’s investigations.

The seven accounts comprising fixed deposit and current accounts were previously frozen as part of investigations into whether the monies were part of funds misappropriated from the government investment arm. — Bernama