Proposal to reduce capacity of inmates in Malaysian prisons approved, says Rais Yatim

Dewan Negara Speaker Tan Sri Rais Yatim speaks to reporters at a press conference at Parliament September 2, 2020. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 — The Joint Committee of People’s Well-Being has agreed with the proposal to reduce the total capacity of inmates to curb the spread of Covid-19 in prisons.

Dewan Negara president Tan Sri Rais Yatim said the matter was decided after the second meeting of the committee today, which was also attended by Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun and Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin.

Rais said he was informed that prisons were now overcrowded.

“The Home Minister said that about 11,000 illegal immigrants would be deported within the period which the ministry will set next year.

“A total of 10,000 inmates, who are serving sentences of not more than three years, have been sent to rehabilitation centres to undergo training in various fields, such as construction, carpentry and plantation or the 3D sector with the support of the private sector,” he told reporters after the committee’s meeting at the Parliament building.

However, Rais said the matter involved having to further improve existing provisions and legal procedures.

“The committee has proposed that outdated procedures be resolved and done with, so this needs legislative action or amendments to the law,” he said.

He said all proposals needed to be refined by the government for further action.

On Dec 10, the Dewan Negara and Dewan Rakyat agreed to set up a joint committee to find short-term and long-term solutions to address the issue of Covid-19 in prisons. — Bernama