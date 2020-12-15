Measures to restore Malaysia’s credit rating under spotlight in Parliament today

A general view of Parliament building in Kuala Lumpur March 29, 2018. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 — Measures to restore the country’s credit rating following the decision by Fitch Ratings that have revised Malaysia’s credit rating will be raised at the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

According to the Order of the Meeting, the matter will be raised through a question by Lim Guan Eng (PH-Bagan) to the finance minister.

There will also be a question by Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin (PH-Hang Tuah Jaya) to the Science, Technology and Innovations Minister on the misuse of government’s funds by Mimos Berhad as stated in the recent Auditor-General's report.

Cha Kee Chin (PH-Rasah) in a question to the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs minister will ask on the initiatives or schemes under the Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM) to assist traders and entrepreneurs affected by the movement control order (MCO).

Cha also wants to know whether SSM will provide any assistance to help people with disabilities (PwD), women, youth and students who have just started their business.

During the question and answer session, Datuk Seri Hasan Arifin (BN-Rompin) will ask the Senior Minister cum International Trade and Industry minister on measures to boost the confidence of foreign investors and the total number of investments in the manufacturing sector in 2018 and last year.

The sitting will continue with the debate and winding up of the Supply Bill 2021 at the committee stage for two more ministries namely the Education Ministry and the Higher Education Ministry.

The last week of the Dewan Rakyat session will see the second budget voting and its third reading before being approved and brought to the Dewan Negara. — AFP