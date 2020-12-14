Umno, BN seat allocation for GE15 almost done, says Annuar Musa

Umno secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa speaks during a press conference at the party’s headquarters in Kuala Lumpur February 27, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 14 — The seat allocation among Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN) component parties for the 15th General Election has been almost 90 per cent finalised, said BN secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

He said three rounds of discussions had been held under the consultation committee led by Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan on the matter.

Annuar said Umno had also held two talks with PAS which had reached about 60 to 70 per cent consensus.

“We have agreed that 55 seats won by Umno will not be contested by PAS, and the 18 seats won by PAS will not be contested by Umno.

“If there are seats where both lost but Umno got more votes, then Umno will contest and vice versa,” he told a press conference at Parliament building here today.

Meanwhile, Annuar said BN had agreed that talks with Bersatu should be expedited to reach a consensus on the seats to be contested. — Bernama