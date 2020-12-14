Sarawak CM says Covid-19 pandemic prevented him from calling for early state election

Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg is pictured at Hilton Kuala Lumpur for a meeting with Perikatan Nasional leaders November 1, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PADAWAN, Dec 14 — Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg today said he wanted to hold the state election early this year, but then changed his mind due to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic.

“It (state election) should be earlier, but you know I am very caring and the state government is very caring so we have to adjust it because people’s health comes before any election,” he said at the 24th anniversary celebration of the Padawan Municipal Council (PMC) here.

However, he said the state election must be held next year before the state assembly’s term expires by the middle of next year.

He said the state government does not want to hold an earlier election because it is concerned about the health of its people.

He said efforts measures carried out by the state government have been able to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic to single digits.

“So far so good. Yesterday, there was zero new cases and hopefully, it is still zero new cases today,” he said.

The chief minister criticised urban voters for their tendency to support the Opposition in the state election.

He said there is a perception for people living in an urban area, regardless of whether they vote for the government or otherwise, the government will still have to develop the urban areas.

He said as such they do not need to vote for the government.

“I am telling you one thing. In any development, unless you have good policies, then you can develop an urban area. You cannot assume it can develop by itself. It has to be based on a good policy of the government,” he said.

He cited as examples the Batu 3, Batu 7 and Batu 10 bazaars, all under PMC, as more developed because of good policy.

“Therefore, I urge the urban people to think carefully when you want to pick the next state government,” he said.

The chief minister also launched the ‘Last Ring Ladies Mural”, measuring 13.7m x 36.5m -- the largest mural art in Kuching.

Work on the painting commenced on June 30, 2020, and was completed three months later by artist Leonard Siaw. It depicts traditional Semban ladies with their Ruyank’ng and Rasunk’ng which embody the distinctive culture of the Bi’embhan (a sub-ethnic of Bidayuh from Ulu Bengoh) in Sarawak.

Ruyank’ng and Rasunk’ng are the copper coiled rings worn respectively on the forearms and calves.

The rings are traditionally considered majestic to Bidayuh ladies, who put them on at a very young age. It has become part of the daily dress up which is also symbolizes beauty and nobility.

The wearers were not supposed to take off the rings when they did daily chores.

This unique tradition can be traced back to the travelling Chinese traders who brought copper to Borneo.