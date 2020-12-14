Man suspected of strangling wife to death in Gua Musang

Kelantan Police chief DCP Shafien Mamat said a team of policemen from the Gua Musang District Police Headquarters rushed to the location near the Lojing Highlands immediately after receiving information from the victim’s younger sibling. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KOTA BARU, Dec 14 — An Orang Asli woman was found dead after she was believed to have been strangled by her husband in a fight at their house in Kampung Liak near Pos Brooke, Gua Musang, today.

Kelantan Police chief DCP Shafien Mamat when contacted confirmed the incident, and said a team of policemen from the Gua Musang District Police Headquarters (IPD) rushed to the location near the Lojing Highlands immediately after receiving information from the victim’s younger sibling.

He said the incident was believed to have occurred at about noon when the victim and her husband were at their house located in the interior of the village.

“Preliminary checks by the police found that there was a misunderstanding between the victim and her husband, which led to the latter strangling the victim.

“The 38-year-old victim is believed to have died at the scene,” he said, adding that the 40-year-old suspect had been detained to assist with investigations under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder. — Bernama