Kepong MP urges youths to be more involved in politics after Alor Setar’s Jocelyn Yow became mayor in California

Jocelyn Yow was recently elected to head the city of Eastvale in California. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 14 — Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng has encouraged Malaysian youth to participate in and take a more proactive approach to politics, instead of being mere bystanders.

He cited the recent example of 25-year old Jocelyn Yow in the United States, who became the youngest mayor when she was elected to head the city of Eastvale in California.

Lim said Yow, whose paternal roots can be found in Alor Setar, Kedah, can serve as a role model for Malaysian youths.

“It is no longer age or grey hair accepted as the mark of wisdom, but what matters the most today is the competence of the younger generation in handling an important job as being the mayor of a city,” he said in a statement.

Lim added that young people who are knowledgeable and demonstrate strong leadership skills can make a big impact on society as a whole.

“In Malaysia, we need more young leaders who are capable of driving the nation to greater heights, especially in an era where technology rules.

“Being a coloured minority in the US, Yow’s ability to garner the support of both White and African-Americans is simply astounding. Despite her age, she was able to emerge as the victor in the city council election,” he said.

Lim said this is a lesson for Malaysian youths that they should rise above the ruts of political discourses that the country finds itself in now.

“They should fight for the ideals that they believe in, with the hope that they will be able to turn this nation into a better country to live in.

“Our young people must shed their old mindsets thinking that they have no part to play in Malaysian politics. They can begin somewhere in either politics or social works,” he said.

By putting their hearts to it, Lim said they too will be able to contribute towards national development.

“The last thing one should do is to give up on the country and leave the country for good.

“Thi is why I earnestly request Malaysian graduates who are currently residing overseas not to give up on our country; instead, they should return to serve the people and bring Malaysia to where it should be heading to,” he said.