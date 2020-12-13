Police nab nine for running illegal lottery in Subang Jaya

The ruse of nine individuals who rented stalls at mobile phone and electronics shops to conduct illegal lotteries was exposed after the police raided four premises at three separate locations today. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

SUBANG JAYA, Dec 13 — The ruse of nine individuals who rented stalls at mobile phone and electronics shops to conduct illegal lotteries was exposed after the police raided four premises at three separate locations here, today.

The six men and three women who were arrested were from 20 to 47 years old. Seven were foreigners while the rest were locals.

Subang Jaya district police chief ACP Abd Khalid Othman said the illegal lottery activities operated from stalls which were rented for a certain period of time before they moved to other premises nearby.

“They moved from one shop to another after renting for two to three months, in order to avoid detection by the authorities. Shops that were frequently used were mobile phone shops and electronics shops close to one another.

“The raids were conducted around 4.30pm at three premises inside a mobile phone shop in Subang Perdana Court 10, USJ 3 as well as a laptop shop in Pangsapuri Angsana Taman Subang Mewah,” he told a media conference after the operation at Subang Perdana Court 10.

Revealing details about the raids, Abd Khalid said out of the seven foreigners, three were Indonesian women who worked at the illegal lottery centres, while four were male visitors (gamblers), namely, three Bangladeshis and a Myanmar national.

“Police also seized RM1,759 in cash, four printers, four mobile phones as well as 41 illegal lottery slips,” he said.

He said all the suspects were taken to the Subang Jaya district police headquarters and would be remanded for four days beginning tomorrow for investigations.

The case would be investigated under Section 4A(a) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953, he added. — Bernama