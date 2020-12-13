PM Muhyiddin suggests setting up of agro-tourism one stop centre in Sengkang

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin admiring chives while visiting the group vegetable farming project at Batu 18 and 19 Sengkang 1 Grisekr, in Muar, December 13, 2020. — Bernama pic

MUAR, Dec 13 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today suggested that participants of a group vegetable farming in Sengkang, Bukit Gambir, here, to set up a one-stop agro-tourism centre to attract visitors to the area.

Muhyiddin, who is also the Gambir State Assemblyman (ADUN), made the proposal during a briefing by the spokesman of the Secretariat on the group vegetable farming project at Batu 18 dan 19 Sengkang 1 Grisek, Tan Chee Kiong.

Tan said the prime minister wanted the secretariat to highlight the uniqueness of the vegetable farm as a product for agro-tourism to provide a different experience for visitors.

“The Prime Minister suggested the setting up of a one stop centre so that visitors who come can experience growing and harvesting vegetables, as well as a restaurant and souvenir shop,” he said when met by reporters after the Prime Minister’s visit.

Tan said he believed the secretariat would be able to realise it as Bukit Gambir also has other attractions such as Gunung Ledang, to attract visitors and tourists to the area.

He said there are 16 types of vegetables grown on the farm, besides fruit trees, making it a unique place to attract tourists who want a different holiday experience.

“We have a total of 30 members with monthly harvest of about 2,000 metric tonnes of vegetables which are market to grocery stores and wholesalers in Melaka, Johor, Kuala Lumpur and Kuantan, Pahang.

“We also export our vegetables to Singapore, enabling us to earn a gross income of about RM50 million a year,” he said, adding that the secretariat employs about 250 people to work on the farm.

Earlier, Muhyiddin spent about an hour visiting the vegetable farm.

Also present were Johor Unity, Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Committee chairman Dr Chong Full Fatt; State Works, Transport and Infrastructure Committee chairman Mohd Solihan Badri and Batu 18 and 19 Sengkang 1 Grisek Group Plantation chairman, Tan So Tiok. — Bernama