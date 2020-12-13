Nearly half of Sabah’s 333 new Covid-19 cases from screening of 12 clusters

Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said the Rumah Merah cluster recorded 78 new cases. — Borneo Post Online pic

KOTA KINABALU, Dec 13 — Sabah today recorded 333 new Covid-19 cases with almost half or 166 cases coming from the screening of 12 existing clusters in the state.

Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said the Rumah Merah cluster recorded 78 new cases, the highest among the clusters.

“Apart from that, 104 new cases were due to screening of close contacts in 13 districts, 42 (symptomatic screening), two (community screening) and the remaining are from other categories,” he said in a statement here today.

Masidi, in his capacity as the state government’s Covid-19 spokesman, said of late, it was found that more clusters were formed due to social events which breached the standard operating procedures (SOP) to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“This includes social gatherings involving families, celebrations and religious ceremonies, as such, the people are urged to adhere and comply with the stipulated SOP,” he said.

Meanwhile, Masidi said Sabah now has 6,595 beds to treat Covid-19 patients with 28.87 per cent occupied, and out of the total, 1,029 bed are in hospitals while the remaining are at Low-risk Covid-19 Quarantine and Treatment Centre (PKRC). — Bernama