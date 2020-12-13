Mohd Redzuan plans to turn Alor Gajah into agricultural district

Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof speaks during a press conference at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur August 18, 2020. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

ALOR GAJAH, Dec 13 — Alor Gajah Member of Parliament, Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof has plans to turn Alor Gajah into an agricultural district under the Shared Prosperity Vision 2020.

The Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Functions) said he was confident that this could be achieved through smart farming methods which could yield better quality and abundant agricultural produce.

“We will also collaborate with Kolej Universiti Agrosains Malaysia (UCAM) and the private sector to bring smart farming methods to this district on a large scale.

“This will provide a huge opportunity to the Alor Gajah community to raise their standard of living in line with the government’s intention to bridge the income gap,” he told reporters after the Alor Gajah Sustainable Agriculture launching ceremony at the Bukit Sedanan Felcra scheme, here, today.

At the event, 300 farmers received fertiliser and food kits to ease the burden of those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said his team had identified several participants expressing interest in adopting the smart fertilisation technology to manage their farms more effectively.

“Even if the farm is 0.1 hectare, farmers can generate yields worth up to RM500,000 if they apply smart farming methods as practised by farmers in Taiwan,” he added. — Bernama