Man who stabbed daughter in Puchong tests positive for drugs

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 13 — The urine test of a male suspect who stabbed his twenty-month-old daughter, was found to be positive for methamphetamine, said Selangor CID chief Datuk Fadzil Ahmat.

He said the 27-year-old suspect was remanded for five days until Dec 17 (Thursday) and is being investigated under Section 326 of the Penal Code.

“Police are tracking down the whereabouts of the suspect’s ex-wife who is the biological mother of the injured girl to assist investigation,” he told Bernama.

Meanwhile, Subang Jaya district police chief ACP Abd Khalid Othman said the suspect was believed to be suffering from emotional stress after being abandoned by his wife in the incident.

“The suspect is living in his family’s house in a flat in Puchong Permai, near here while taking care of his only daughter.

“He was last reported to be working at an auto accessory shop in Puchong,” he told a press conference at Subang Perdana Court 10, here.

Apart from that, Abd Khalid said the victim was transferred to Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL) yesterday to undergo a surgery.

He said the victim was reported to be in stable condition in the intensive care unit (ICU).

Yesterday, Bernama reported that a man was arrested on suspicion of stabbing his baby girl in the stomach in a flat in Puchong Permai. — Bernama