Malaysia records 1,229 Covid-19 new infections, four deaths; Selangor tops again with 435 cases

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya December 2, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 13 — Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah announced 1,229 Covid-19 cases nationwide and four new deaths today.

However, he also announced that 1,309 patients recovered from the virus.

Selangor charted 435 new cases in the last 24 hours, claiming 35.4 per cent of the total cases nationwide, putting it in top spot among states.

Of the new infections, 79.1 per cent or 344 cases were from clusters and Covid-19 close contact tracings.

Sabah came in second place with 333 cases and Kuala Lumpur took third with 131 cases.

