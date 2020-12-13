Institutional reform needed at federal level too, Anwar says after Perak Sultan’s censure

Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at the Parliament in Kuala Lumpur November 2, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 13 — Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today called for immediate institutional reforms at the federal level, saying it was urgently needed to repair public trust in the government.

The PKR president noted Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah’s recent remarks about the state of government in Perak, which has resulted in three changes of leadership in the last two years and said the monarch’s reminder was true not only for the state but Malaysia as a whole.

“I think this is not limited to the Perak political situation but also at the federal level.

“We are thankful to the Perak Sultan for his remarks that the country should return to the right path to restore credibility and end the images of greedy politicians,” Anwar said in a statement on his Facebook page.

Sultan Nazrin said there was no pride in his appointment of a third mentri besar in the state since the 14th general election in 2018.

The Sultan said this was a reflection of failure in the Perak Legislative Assembly.

He said it portrays the failure of leadership among politicians to be guaranteed consistent support to enable the mind and energy to be focused on governing the state in the best way for the benefit of the people.

He also reminded the state lawmakers that they were elected only because of the trust shown by the people, and should not be betrayed due to the influence of the emotional grudge over conservative political thinking.

The Sultan also pointed out that a person’s true character will be revealed when he comes into wealth, position and power.

He said when a person is surrounded by greedy, self-interested and double-faced people with hidden intentions, as well as those who misused relationships with leaders, the humble and moderate culture disappears, with the person’s arrogance appearing.