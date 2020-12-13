Flatterers are Anwar’s liability, Rafizi tweets after report on PKR Youth troubles

Rafizi Ramli speaks during a ceramah in Rantau April 10, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 13 — Former PKR vice-president Rafizi Ramli today claimed that Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is being surrounded by “flatterers” and predicted that they will be his undoing unless he takes immediate action.

Rafizi also claimed that he had warned the PKR president of this liability from long ago.

“Ha this is the game of the kids around @anwaribrahim who only showed up after he was released from prison and became the future prime minister; staunch flatterers jostling for positions if he becomes PM,” he posted on his official Twitter account, tagging the Opposition leader.

Using a Malay idiom “pikul biawak hidup” to describe the “flatterers”, Rafizi said they would become a liability weighing down Anwar if he does not take action.

“I already advised (him) long ago,” he added.

Kekhilafan kecil dalam politik itu biasa, tak perlu kita menghukum YB @akmalnasir berlebih-lebihan.



Kita sudah hilang saudara @rafiziramli , kita tidak mahu hilang seorang lagi, tak salah tegur DS @anwaribrahim , semua untuk kebaikan parti https://t.co/2iinc8NCP6 — Qimi 🇲🇾 (@_hqimi) December 12, 2020

Rafizi’s remarks were in response to The Malaysian Insight’s report yesterday about trouble brewing within the PKR Youth wing.

Three wing leaders in Gombak, Shah Alam and Port Dickson were reported to have denounced their peers criticising Anwar in an internal WhatsApp chat and demanded disciplinary action be taken against the detractors.

The report claimed Anwar’s detractors included PKR Youth chief Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir, his deputy Thiban Subbramaniam, and wing secretary Syukri Razab.

The Malaysian Insight reported that Akmal had issued an apology yesterday over his messages in the chat group, and that he was willing to face disciplinary action.

However, Shah Alam PKR Youth leader Sarawanan Selvarajoo insisted that Akmal be expelled from the party.

According to the news portal, his Port Dickon and Gombak division counterparts Muhamad Affandi Abdul Malik and Arie Yudistira Ishaq respectively demanded the same.