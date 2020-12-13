Covid-19: Six new clusters nationwide, two in KL, one in Selangor

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya on December 9, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 13 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced six new clusters today, bringing the total number in Malaysia to 416 to date, with 225 active.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said three of the new clusters were the Tanjung Suria cluster in various districts of Selangor, and the Lestari and the Desa Idaman clusters in Kuala Lumpur.

The remaining three clusters were the Bina Rimbun Construction Site cluster in Seremban, Negri Sembilan; the Kuala cluster in Kuantan, Pahang and the Hujing Pasir cluster in Labuan.

