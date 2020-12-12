Women, Family and Community Development Ministry to have additional 8,000 jkm contract employees next year, says minister

Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun said the move was in line with the restructuring of JKM to ease the burden of existing staff and ensure quality service to the people. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 — The Women, Family and Community Development Ministry (KPWKM) will increase the number of contract staff in the Social Welfare Department (JKM) by 8,000 next year.

Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun said the move was in line with the restructuring of JKM to ease the burden of existing staff and ensure quality service to the people.

“For a start there will be additional JKM contract staff.

“At the same time, this will provide employment opportunities to those who need to secure income in facing challenges amid the Covid-19 pandemic,” she said after handing over donations to 30 flood victims in Kampung Datuk Keramat here today.

Earlier it was reported that the restructuring of JKM would affect the staff, management and administrative structure.

In tabling the 2021 Budget, Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz announced the provision of 50,000 contract employment opportunities in the public sector, of which 8,000 would be allocated to KPWKM.

Elaborating Rina said apart from increasing the number of contract staff, the ministry plans to take in additional JKM child protectors and moral officers

“This restructuring exercise is to ensure that every officer is able carry out their specific tasks and is not burdened,” she said.

In addition, Rina looks forward to having community members participate as National Welfare Foundation (YKN) volunteers which is open to all regardless of their background.

“The #kitajagakita concept does not apply to compliance with Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOP) only, but also in taking care of the community’s well-being,” she said.

Rina also informed on the ministry’s plan to establish one-stop centres to provide shelter and protection for women. — Bernama