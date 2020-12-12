Ousted as Perak MB, Bersatu deputy president confirms no place for him in Muhyiddin’s Cabinet

Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal was ousted from the position after state Umno lawmakers launched the move against him last week under the guise of a confidence vote. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 — Bersatu deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said he will not be made a federal minister following his removal as the mentri besar of Perak.

The deputy of Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is eligible to join the Cabinet as he is the member of parliament for Tambun in addition to being the assemblyman for Chenderiang.

Speculation emerged following Ahmad Faizal’s removal as the Perak MB that he would be given a federal position due to his seniority in Bersatu.

