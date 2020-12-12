Civil servant killed, one hurt in six-vehicle crash in Jempol

SEREMBAN, Dec 12 — A civil servant was killed while a man was injured in a pile-up involving six vehicles at the 15th kilometre Jalan Kuala Pilah-Simpang Pertang, Jempol, about 45 km from here, today.

Jempoh district police chief Supt Hoo Chang Hook said Normaheiran Mohamad, 47, died at the scene while driver, P. Rajan, 56, had a broken leg and arm in the incident at 12.50 pm.

‘’Preliminary investigations found that the mishap took place when a lorry from Simpang Pertang heading to Kuala Pilah failed to stop at a red light and bulldozed the back of five stationary cars.

‘’The impact of the collision pinned the driver of the third car to his seat killing him on the spot while one driver was injured and the rest were unhurt,’’ he said in a statement today.

Hoo said the victim’s body was sent to the Jempol Hospital for a post mortem while the injured victim, P. Rajan, was rushed to Tuanku Ampuan Najihah in Kuala Pilah for further treatment.

A urine test conducted on the lorry driver showed that he was positive on methamphetamine and had been detained under Section 44 (1) of the Road Transports Act 1987 to facilitate the investigation. — Bernama