Umno’s Saarani punches in as third Perak MB since 2018

New Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad clocks in for duty at the Mentri Besar’s Office in Ipoh December 11, 2020. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Dec 11 — Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad officially began his duties at the Mentri Besar’s Office at the State Secretariat Building here today, clocking in for the first time since he was sworn in yesterday.

Saarani, who arrived at the building at 9am, was greeted by state Secretary Datuk Ahmad Suaidi Abdul Rahim, heads of department and state government officers.

“How are you all? Have you all eaten,” Saarani said as he greeted those assembled to welcome him.

Saarani took his oath of office as the 14th Perak MB before Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah at the Istana Iskandariah in Kuala Kangsar yesterday.

The Kota Tampan assemblyman is also the Perak Umno Liaison Committee chairman.

The appointment of Saarani was announced by the Perak Palace on Wednesday after the Sultan was convinced of the Umno leader's majority support among the state assemblymen

Last Friday, Bersatu deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu lost a motion of confidence as the MB at the State Assembly. He conceded the same day.

Ahmad Faizal lost the vote 48-10, with one spoilt vote.

The motion was brought by Umno Pengkalan Baru assemblyman Datuk Abdul Manaf Hashim and seconded by Umno Temenggor assemblyman Salbiah Mohamad and DAP Pasir Pinji assemblyman Howard Lee.