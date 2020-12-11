Terengganu advises visitors from Covid-19 red zones to undergo risk assessment

Those entering Terengganu are advised to contact the Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC) or District Health Office operations rooms for a risk assessment and subsequent action. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA TERENGGANU, Dec 11 ― People from Covid-19 red zones entering Terengganu are advised to contact the health authorities to undergo a risk assessment.

Terengganu Health director Dr Nor Azimi Yunus said this is a measure to prevent the spread of the disease following the lifting of the restriction on inter-state and inter-district travel on December 7.

“Since Monday (December 7), we have detected many close contacts of Covid-19 positive cases or clusters from outside Terengganu. Infected people have also come to Terengganu. Unless this is quickly controlled, we will have new clusters in Terengganu,” she said in a post on her official Facebook account today.

Dr Nor Azimi said those entering Terengganu are advised to contact the Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC) or District Health Office operations rooms for a risk assessment and subsequent action.

“We have a declaration form that has to be filled,” she added.

She said some visitors from the red zones go straight to a health clinic for a Covid-19 test, and added that these people should be praised for helping to prevent infection in the community.

The CPRC can be reached at 09-6229775 and 09-6353752. ― Bernama