Kota Tinggi Armada vice-chief found drowned in Tanjung Balau

The 24-year-old was reported to have slipped off the scaffold while carrying out repair works at the Tanjung Balau Jetty in Bandar Penawar at about 5pm yesterday. — Picture via Facebook

JOHOR BARU, Dec 11 — The body of the man who slipped off a scaffold and fell into the sea at Tanjung Balau in Bandar Penawar, near Kota Tinggi, has been found today.

He has been identified as Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s (Bersatu) Kota Tinggi Youth wing (Armada) vice-chief Mohd Zulfikrie Buang.

The 24-year-old was reported to have slipped off the scaffold while carrying out repair works at the Tanjung Balau Jetty in Bandar Penawar at about 5 pm yesterday.

Bandar Penawar Fire and Rescue operations commander Mohd Fadli Ismail said the body of Mohd Zulkifrie was found about 500 metres away from the scene at 3 pm today.

“The remains have been handed over to the police for further action. The search and rescue operation, which entered its second day today, was ended at 4.15 pm,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, the Kota Tinggi Armada uploaded a statement on its official Facebook page confirming the incident involving Mohd Zulkifrie.

“Al-Fatihah to Kota Tinggi Bersatu Youth wing (Armada) vice-chief Mohd Zulfikrie Buang, who was found drowned at Pantai Tanjung Balau today. May he be placed among the pious,” the statement said.

The Kota Tinggi Bersatu Youth wing leadership also expressed its condolences to the family members of Mohd Zulfikrie, adding that the party would continue with his struggles for the community. — Bernama