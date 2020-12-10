MB: Perlis govt to provide allocation to opposition assemblymen

Perlis Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man waves as he leaves the Bunga Raya Complex at Sultan Abdul Halim Airport in Alor Setar May 25, 2018. — Bernama pic

KANGAR, Dec 10 — The Perlis government is not taking the attitude of marginalising assemblymen from the opposition and would instead channel allocation to them.

Perlis Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man said the state government also agreed to provide allocation set according to administrative needs to three opposition assemblymen from PKR.

“The amount to be given would be reasonable to ensure the people in the constituencies of Kuala Perlis, Sena and Indera Kayangan also receive benefit from the government,” he told reporters outside the legislative assembly after winding up the debate on the 2021 Perlis Budget at the State Legislative Assembly today.

The three opposition assemblymen are Asrul Nizan Abd Jalil (PKR-Sena), Gan Ay Ling (PKR-Indera Kayangan) and Nor Azam Karap (PKR-Kuala Perlis).

Azlan said all programmes planned by the government would also include areas under the opposition.

Meanwhile, Opposition Leader, Asrul Nizan Abd Jalil (PKR-Sena) said on behalf of the opposition, he welcomed the allocation provided by the state government interest of the people.

“The allocation has been pledged but the amount has not been announced and I am confident it would be a reasonable sum,” he said. — Bernama