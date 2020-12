Klinik Ajwa health officers take samples and information from the public during Covid-19 screening in Shah Alam December 10, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 — The Health Ministry recorded 2,234 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, busting the previous record of 2,188 cases last seen on November 24.

Three more people died from the virus, raising Malaysia’s fatality to 396.

