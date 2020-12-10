Ismail Sabri: Police nab 217 for flouting MCO, not wearing masks most common offence

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri at a press conference in Putrajaya June 24, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 — A total of 217 individuals were detained for disobeying the directives of the movement control order (MCO) with 210 compounded while seven were remanded, yesterday.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said not wearing a face mask was the highest number of offences flouted at 99 cases followed by failure to provide facilities to record customer details with 60 cases.

Another offence was failure to comply with physical distancing (31 cases), entertainment centre activities (17) and others (10), he said in a statement related to MCO and Recovery MCO (RMCO) today.

On Op Benteng, he said 67 foreigners were arrested as a result of tight control of the country’s borders in an integrated manner by the Royal Malaysian Police (RMP), Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF), Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) and Malaysian Border Security Agency (AKSEM).

Also seized in the operation were four land vehicles and eight boats, he said.

“The government will take stern action against any party who tries to enter the country’s borders illegally and enforcement agencies will continue to tighten border control, especially in rat lanes,” he said.

Ismail Sabri said the Malaysian Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) had inspected 27 construction sites nationwide, and all complied with the standard operating procedures (SOP) set.

Meanwhile, he said from July 24 to yesterday, 85,383 individuals returned home through international border entrances.

He said all of them were housed in 77 hotels as well as 19 Public Training Institutes (ILA) and private sector institutes of study nationwide.

“Of the total, 12,626 individuals are undergoing compulsory quarantine, 542 individuals are sent to hospital for treatment, while 72,215 individuals are allowed to return,” he said. — Bernama