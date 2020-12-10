Covid-19: Ministry advises shoppers to accept the new norm to stay safe

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Hasnol Zam Zam Ahmad handing out new norm kit to visitors at AEON Cheras Shopping Center December 10, 2020. — Bernama pic

KAJANG, Dec 10 — With restrictions eased under the recovery movement control order (RMCO), and Christmas and year-end sales back, the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) is advising the public to adhere to the new norm in order to stay safe from Covid-19.

Its secretary-general, Datuk Seri Hasnol Zam Zam Ahmad, said: “With schools closed and inter-district travel reallowed, I believe that many families will be taking this opportunity (to shop together), which would encourage businesses to try and attract customers with offers.

“Regardless, we must still conform to the new norm and standard operating procedure (SOP) to prevent the spread of Covid-19,” he told reporters after presenting new norm campaign material to retailers in AEON Mall Cheras Selatan shopping centre.

National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) director-general, Datuk Dr Aminuddin Hassim, was also present.

Hasnol said the campaign was aimed at building awareness and that “practising the new norm is not intended to restrict business activity or consumers”, but is a strategy to protect health while performing daily activities. — Bernama