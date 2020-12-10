Air Selangor: Water supply to Klang Valley, Selangor fully restored as of 3am

A man washes his hands in Kuala Lumpur January 9, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 ― Water supply in 861 areas in seven regions in the Klang Valley and Selangor, which experienced water supply disruption since last Tuesday (Dec 8), has been restored at 3am today.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) Corporate Communications head Elina Baseri said the water supply disruption affected subscribers in Petaling, Klang / Shah Alam, Gombak, Kuala Lumpur, Hulu Selangor, Kuala Langat and Kuala Selangor.

"Air Selangor would like to thank consumers for their patience and the cooperation extended to Air Selangor frontline staff in the affected regions," she said in a statement, today.

The water supply disruption occurred due to pollution at the raw water source in Sungai Selangor, forcing the water treatment plants at Rantau Panjang, Sungai Selangor Phase 1, 2 and 3 to cease operation. ― Bernama



