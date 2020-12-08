Minister: Rare earth mining in Kedah yet be discussed by National Mineral Council

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Datuk Shamsul Anuar Nasarah says the National Mineral Council has not discussed details regarding the mining and production of rare earth elements in Kedah and other areas in the country. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8 ― The National Mineral Council has not discussed details regarding the mining and production of rare earth elements (REE) in Kedah and other areas in the country, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Datuk Shamsul Anuar Nasarah said.

However, Shamsul said his ministry was drafting standard operating procedures (SOPs) on mining the REE to ensure sustainability.

“The SOPs will include the entire process from mining to handling of wastes, shutting of mining sites and manufacturing processes,” Shamsul told the Dewan Rakyat during minister's question time today.

He added that the SOPs are also supported by relevant laws such as MIneral Development Act 1994, Geological Survey Act 1974, Environmental Quality Act 1974, Industrial Co-ordination Act 1975 and mineral enactment in respective states.

“The compliance of these terms is a priority before mining of non-radioactive rare earth elements (NRREE) can commence and will be controlled by an operational mining scheme.

“However, the government is not ready to allow mining of the NRREE at the moment.

“The government will not allow any mining activity to be conducted at permanent forest reserves without any prior assessment and technical approvals,” he said.

He said this was to prevent any pollution accidents that could affect the natural environment, water supply and the communities' health.

“The National Mineral Council, which has been reactivated, will study the source of the NREEE and there will be a discussion between the state government and relevant ministries and stakeholders.

“The first meeting is expected to take place at the end of December,” he said.

He added that although issuing of permits is under the state government, terms will be decided in collaboration between the federal government and state government agencies, before any approvals are made.

“All REE are NRREE,” he said.

The Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP) has since warned against the Kedah state government's approval for large-scale mining of rare earth in Ulu Muda, Sik and Baling indicating that it will jeopardise water supply in the three northern peninsular states of Penang, Kedah and Perlis.