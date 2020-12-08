Covid-19: 1,012 new cases as Selangor tops list with 417; four deaths

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya December 2, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8 — The Health Ministry reported 1,012 new Covid-19 cases and four deaths in the past 24 hours.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said Selangor recorded the highest number of new cases with 417, followed by Sabah with 271 cases and Johor with 108 cases.

Dr Noor Hisham said four deaths were also reported in Sabah.

“The four fatalities involved three local women — a 64-year-old with high blood pressure, a 92-year-old and a 33-year-old both with various medical backgrounds.

“Another fatality in Sabah involved a 90-year-old foreigner, who died in Hospital Tuaran,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham said from the total number of cases in Selangor, 115 came from existing clusters. A total of 116 cases were from close contact screenings, 185 from other screenings and one was imported.

Sabah still recorded a significant number of new daily Covid-19 cases at 271, with 70 coming from existing clusters, 121 from close contact screenings and 80 from Covid-19 screenings done.

On the breakdown of Johor’s new Covid-19 cases, Dr Noor Hisham said 63 came from existing clusters, 22 from close contact screenings, and the remaining 23 were from other Covid-19 screenings.

Kuala Lumpur’s 98 new cases saw 48 come from existing clusters, including three from the new Tapak Bina Darul cluster, 12 from close contact screenings, five imported cases and the remaining 33 from Covid-19 screenings done.

The remaining states that recorded new cases comprise Pahang (33), Perak (29), Negri Sembilan(23), Penang (18), Kedah (10), Sarawak and Kelantan (two each), and Putrajaya with one case.

He said that 126 Covid-19 patients are being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU), with 62 of them needing breathing assistance.