SPM-level Jawi script writing, national debt among matters to be raised in Parliament today

The Parliament will continue with the debate and winding up of the Supply Bill 2021 at the committee stage for three ministries namely the Works Ministry, Transport Ministry and the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 7 — Efforts in continuing Jawi script writing and the current national debt situation are among matters expected to be raised at the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

According to the Order of the Meeting, Sabri Azit (PAS-Jerai) in a question to Senior Education Minister will ask why Jawi script writing is not introduced at the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia level while Jawi-related courses are available at the tertiary level.

Mohamad Sabu (PH-Kota Raja) in a question to the Minister of Finance will ask on the nation’s current debt and ratio of debt to gross domestic product (GDP).

In the oral question and answer session too, Ahmad Fahmi Mohamed Fadzil (PH-Lembah Pantai) will ask the Science, Technology and Innovation Minister on the status of Covid-19 vaccine being prepared for Malaysia, and when the vaccine is expected to be given to the people.

The Parliament will continue with the debate and winding up of the Supply Bill 2021 at the committee stage for three ministries namely the Works Ministry, Transport Ministry and the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation.

Based on the Dewan Rakyat calendar, the debate session will continue for 10 days until Dec 15, while the Third Session of the Third Term of the 14th Parliament will be for 29 days until December 17. — Bernama