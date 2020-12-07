Ismail Sabri: Seremban Prison EMCO to continue till Dec 21; Lahad Datu’s ends today

The EMCO in Seremban was initially supposed to last 14 days and end on December 8. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 7 — The government’s enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in the Seremban Prison and its staff quarters, Negri Sembilan has been extended until December 21, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri announced today.

The EMCO in Seremban was initially supposed to last 14 days and end on December 8.

Ismail Sabri said that the Health Ministry had screened 1,582 people at the Seremban prison and its staff quarters for Covid-19 and found 964 positive for the virus as at December 4.

However, he said 184 people are still waiting for their test results, which is why the EMCO was extended.

Ismail Sabri added that the National Security Council has decided to lift the EMCO on Kg Sabah Baru in Lahad Datu, Sabah today after carrying out a risk assessment.

He said 2,054 people there had been screened and 382 found positive for Covid-19; there were no more people waiting for the lab tests.

Ismail Sabri said police arrested 480 people for flouting Covid-19 regulations. Fines were imposed on 470 and 17 were remanded for further investigation.

He said 205 people failed to follow the one-metre physical distancing rule, followed by 94 caught for engaging in activities in entertainment centres.

He said 77 didn’t wear face masks in public spaces, and 111 were caught breaking other rules.

He said 25 undocumented migrants and one skipper were detained under Ops Benteng to prevent people-smuggling into the country, raising Malaysia’s Covid-19 infection risk.