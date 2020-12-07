Explosion occurs at government department office at Miri 101 Commercial Centre, one injured

An explosion has occurred at a government department office at Miri 101 Commercial Centre, Jalan Miri-Pujut at about 8.30am today. — Borneo Post Online pic

MIRI, Dec 7 — An explosion has occurred at a government department office at Miri 101 Commercial Centre, Jalan Miri-Pujut at about 8.30am today.

Miri Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) chief Law Poh Kiong said the explosion had damaged the walls, mirrors and ceilings of the office.

“The explosion had also injured a staff of the department who was later rushed to Miri Hospital for further treatment.

“Investigation is currently underway to determine the cause of the explosion,” he said.

Meanwhile, sources met at the scene believed that the explosion was caused by a gas leakage coming from a launderette next to the office.

Present at the scene to investigate were Bomba personnel and the police. — Borneo Post Online