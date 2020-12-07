Create awareness on suicide prevention amid Covid-19, Consumers Association of Penang tells govt

In a statement today, CAP president Mohideen Abdul Kader addressed concerns on the impact of the pandemic on people’s mental health as suicide cases in Malaysia had increased since the beginning of the movement control order (MCO). — AFP pic GEORGE TOWN, Dec 7 — The Consumers Association of Penang (CAP) has urged the federal government to publicise dedicated suicide prevention hotlines from government agencies and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to create more awareness on the menace amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Quoting statistics from the Royal Malaysia Police, he said 266 people had committed suicide between March 18 and October 30, which is an average of one suicide case daily.

“Within the same period, the Covid-19 death count in Malaysia (including foreign nationalities) was 249.

“It is not a good sign if the number of suicide cases is almost equal or more than those who died from Covid-19,” he said.

He said debt problems were the largest contributing factor to the suicide cases in Malaysia, followed by family issues and domestic disputes.

He also said behavioural modifications to adapt to the new norm such as physical distancing, wearing of face masks and avoidance of crowded places could also be one of the toughest psychological challenges.

“The government should help to disseminate the required information in preventing suicide in the widest and most accessible way rather than depending on printed media which has a limited reach,” he added. — Bernama

*If you are lonely, distressed, or having negative thoughts, Befrienders offers free and confidential support 24 hours a day. Contact Befrienders KL at 03-79568145 or 04-281 5161/1108 in Penang, or 05-547 7933/7955 in Ipoh or email [email protected]