Volunteer group SV to help Sarawak workers stranded in Peninsula, Sabah to return

KUCHING, Dec 6 — The Sarawak youth volunteer platform, Sarawak Volunteers (SV), will help workers from Sarawak, who have lost their jobs or without a place to stay during the Covid-19 pandemic and were stranded in Peninsular Malaysia and Sabah, to return to the state.

SV Advisor, Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman today said that, although previously SV’s assistance was focused on students from Sarawak in Peninsular Malaysia who were having difficulty returning, now workers from this state who were in the same dilemma, would also be assisted.

‘‘Our focus is on students (from Sarawak), but due to the desperate situation we have included the workers (Sarawak citizens) together in this programme,” he said after the opening of the 2020 State Level Malaysian Youth Volunteer Day celebration here.

Fazzrudin, who is also the Tupong State Assemblyman, said the SV assistance programme was made through the co-operation of Sarawak House in Kuala Lumpur, Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) and several ministries at the federal level.

“So far, SV has been involved in helping about 10,000 Sarawak students in the peninsula and Sabah to return to Sarawak, both in terms of transportation and accommodation, since the pandemic hit the country,” he said. — Bernama