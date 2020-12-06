Kedah deputy director nabbed over misappropriation of ‘duit raya’

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) arrested a deputy director of operations of a government department to assist in the investigation into the alleged misappropriation of an Aidilfitri ‘duit raya’ allocation. — File picture by Choo Choy May

ALOR STAR, Dec 6 — A deputy director of operations of a government department was detained today to assist in the investigation into the alleged misappropriation of an Aidilfitri ‘duit raya’ allocation amounting to RM22,500.

According to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) sources, the 53-year-old man was arrested at 11.45 this morning when he turned up at the MACC office, here.

“It is believed that the suspect had abused his power by misappropriating the Aidilfitri ‘duit raya’ allocation amounting to RM22,500 received from the state government, to be distributed to management and professional officers, with each to receive RM500.

“However, the assistance was not distributed to eligible recipients,” the sources said, adding that the suspect will be released on MACC bail.

Meanwhile, Kedah MACC director Datuk Shaharom Nizam Abd Manap, when contacted, confirmed the matter and said that the case was being investigated in accordance with Section 23 of the MACC Act 2009. — Bernama