Girl with Covid-19 gets head stuck between hospital bed’s metal bars

KOTA BARU, Dec 6 — A four-year-old girl, who is also Covid-19 patient had to be freed by firefighters after her head got stuck between the metal bars of her bed at the Tumpat Hospital here, last night.

Tumpat Fire and Rescue operations Commander Marzuki Awang said the girl had been playing on her bed when the incident occurred at about 10.25 pm.

He added a team rushed to the scene after receiving an emergency call at 10.27 pm.

“The firemen had to use rescue tools to cut the metal bars and free the girl’s head. The girl did not suffer any injuries,” he said here today.

He said the rescue mission was carried out by eight firemen and monitored by medical officers and nurses following the standard operating procedure (SOP) to prevent the spread of Covid-19. — Bernama