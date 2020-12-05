Govt to discuss with MOH if those wearing face shields still need to wear face masks as well

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob during a press conference on recovery movement control order at Perdana Putra September 22, 2020. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Dec 5 — Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today the government will soon decide if it is necessary to wear a face mask if one is already wearing a face shield.

He said face shields were initially permitted earlier in the year for schoolchildren, following complaints from low-income group parents who found the masks an additional financial burden.

“At the time masks were being sold for RM1 apiece, so if you had three school-going children, it meant at least RM90 a month since the ministry recommends the masks be replaced every day,” Ismail said.

In contrast, face shields which are sold for RM3 to RM5 apiece, can be reused as they are washable and last for one to two months.

“So the main focus was on schoolchildren at the time, but now I have noticed that it has become fashionable for adults to also wear face shields.

“I will clarify with the health ministry on whether one must wear a mask with a shield or not, which is important as those wearing face shields alone may be fined RM1,000 under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988,” he said.

The minister also addressed the issue of working from homes, which he said was raised by employers based in states soon to come under the recovery movement control order (RMCO).

“The National Security Council will discuss in the meeting this coming Monday if employees are allowed to return to their offices in areas under the RMCO.

“The discussion will involve the Public Service Department as well as the International Trade and Industry Ministry who will handle the various industries and private sector,” Ismail said.

However, districts classified as red zones in RMCO states are excluded and there people will continue to work from home.