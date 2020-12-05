Cops raid private party in KL, detain 31 including underaged youths

Police raided a private party at a condominium in Jalan Changkat Thambi Dollah today and arrested 31 people, including 16 students. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 — Police raided a private party at a condominium in Jalan Changkat Thambi Dollah, near here, at 10am today and arrested 31 people, including 16 students.

Dang Wangi Police chief ACP Mohamad Zainal Abdullah said they were detained for attending a birthday party at one of the units at the condominium which was rented out for RM250 per night.

He said the suspects comprised 18 males and 14 females aged between 14 and 20.

“Fifteen of the suspects tested positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine and they were taken to the Dang Wangi Police station for further investigation,” he said in a statement.

Mohamad Zainal said the 16 students included eight secondary school students and two college students.

He said they were issued compound fines for committing the offence of being in a place that hinders physical distancing and violating the Director-General’s Directives under Rule 10 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020. — Bernama