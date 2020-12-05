Ahmad Faizal resigns as Perak MB today

Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu removes the Perak Mentri Besar sign from his car at the Perak Mentri Besar House in Ipoh December 5, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, December 5 — Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu officially tendered his resignation as the Perak Mentri Besar after losing the confidence vote yesterday at the State Assembly.

Ahmad Faizal announced his resignation at a press conference at the Mentri Besar’s official resident today.

Ahmad Faizal said he submitted his resignation letter to Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah during his audience today at the Istana Kinta here at 3pm.

“Following my resignation, all the state executive councillors (exco) line up will follow suit,” he said.

Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said state excos would also resign following his resignation. — Picture by Farhan Najib

“It was a pleasure for me to serve under the Sultan. On behalf of me and all the exco line up, I would like to express my sincere appreciation to the State Secretariat, state government staff and also all the staff from the Federal agencies and departments in Perak. This was a meaningful experience for me.

“On behalf of the state government administration which I led, I apologise for all the inconvenience and unpleasant things. I have tried to do my best as an ordinary human, who is not perfect. Please forgive me, I’m sorry,” he added.

When asked when his resignation will take effect, Ahmad Faizal said that the matter will be announced by the palace soon.

Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu speaks to the press at the Perak Mentri Besar House in Ipoh December 5, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

Ahmad Faizal also explained that according to the constitution, the position of the state exco will be automatically terminated once a mentri besar resigns.

Earlier, Ahmad Faizal had an audience with Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah at the Istana Kinta.

This was his second audience with the Sultan after a meeting was held yesterday evening.

This is the second time Ahmad Faizal resigned as the Perak Mentri Besar after submitting his resignation in March this year as the Pakatan Harapan (PH) mentri besar before reappointed for the same post under the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government.