Covid-19: Ismail Sabri says 81,240 individuals quarantined on return since July 24

The Perak state government staff preparing a low-risk Covid-19 quarantine centre at the Dewan Arena Badminton Perak in Ipoh to accommodate patients with zero symptoms November 23, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 — A total of 81,240 individuals who returned to Malaysia had been placed at 75 hotels and 17 Public Training Institutes and private institutions of learning throughout the country for quarantine since July 24, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said of this number, 11,682 individuals were currently undergoing compulsory quarantine and 509 had been sent to hospital for treatment.

“On the other hand, 69,049 individuals had been discharged and allowed to return home,” he said in a statement today on the movement control order (MCO) and recovery MCO (RMCO).

He said also 412 individuals were arrested for violating the MCO standard operating procedure (SOP) yesterday, with 403 being issued compound fines and nine remanded.

“Among the most common offences reported were failure to practise physical distancing (135), entertainment centre activities (113), not wearing face masks (64), not providing equipment for recording customers’ particulars (59), crossing district or state borders in CMCO areas without permission (27) and other offences (14),” he said.

In a related development, Ismail Sabri said 51 illegal immigrants and 11 skippers were arrested and a boat and two land vehicles seized in the Operasi Benteng which was launched to curb cross-border crimes.

On monitoring on the supply of basic necessities, he said the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) had made daily checks on 12 types of goods at 686 premises comprising 488 retailers, 166 wholesalers and 32 manufacturers.

Ismail Sabri said KPDNHEP enforcement officers also conducted 842 special inspections on RMCO SOP and found that only one outlet had breached the SOP.

Nevertheless, he advised traders and the public to practise self-discipline including physical distancing and personal hygiene especially when conducting business transactions.

On Covid-19 public sanitisation exercise, he said that as at yesterday, 41 operations involving 10 red zones, five orange zones, 11 yellow zones and two green zones in 10 states and one Federal Territory had been conducted. — Bernama